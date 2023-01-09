As previously reported by REVOLT, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying ordeal during a recent game. On Jan. 2, while taking on the Cincinnati Bengals, the 24-year-old suddenly collapsed on the football field. It was later revealed by the organization that he suffered a cardiac arrest.

After witnessing his situation play out on live television, the nation prayed for him as it was announced he was in critical condition. Since then, thankfully, Hamlin has shown major improvement and is even talking on his own. However, since being on injured reserve, his salary was reduced by nearly half. During his road to recovery, supporters called out the NFL’s practices and argued he, and other players injured on the job, should still be paid despite being hurt. Yesterday (Jan. 8), the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared that the young athlete would be fairly compensated.

Damar Hamlin was set to earn $825K in 2022. His split rate if he's on Injured Reserve is $455K. Placed on IR this week, that's a difference of $20,555.56. Buffalo worked it out so he'll receive the whole thing, even though he's not on the active roster. https://t.co/W1F2ZiLdCd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2023

“Damar Hamlin was set to earn $825K in 2022. His split rate, if he’s on injured reserve, is $455K. Placed on IR this week, that’s a difference of $20,555.56. Buffalo worked it out so he’ll receive the whole thing, even though he’s not on the active roster,” the NFL insider tweeted. In a second post, he wrote, “#Bills S Damar Hamlin’s 4-year, $3.64M contract contains a standard split to pay him at a lower rate if he lands on injured reserve. This week, he was placed on IR. However, sources say Buffalo has worked out an agreement with the NFL and NFLPA to pay him in full.”

Over the weekend, tributes from all 32 NFL teams poured in for Hamlin. In his first Instagram post since the incident, he said, “When you put real love out into the world, it comes back to you [three times] as much. I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We [brought] the world back together behind this. If you know me, you know this only ‘gon make me stronger. On a long road. Keep praying for me!”

See related post below.