Saturday (Jan. 7) marked the one-year anniversary of The Weeknd‘s fifth studio LP, Dawn FM. To celebrate, the Canadian star unveiled a new visual from said project for “Is There Someone Else?” which he produced alongside Peter Lee Johnson, Max Martin, Oscar Holter, TB Hits, and Oneohtrix Point Never. As the title suggests, the track is centered around The Weeknd’s concerns over his significant other’s presumed infidelities:

“I know that you’re hiding something from me, that’s been close to your heart, and I felt it creepin’ up every day, baby, right from the start, I know that look you give when we’re fighting, we’re fighting, ’cause I used to be the one who was lying, oh, lying, oh, is there someone else or not? ‘Cause I wanna keep you close, I don’t wanna lose my spot, ’cause I need to know If you’re hurting him, or you’re hurting me, if I ain’t with you, I don’t wanna be, is there someone else or not?”

The accompanying clip is directed by Cliqua and stars The Weeknd opposite model Mackenzee Wilson, the latter of whom can be seen providing the former with a striptease in a high-rise condo. Elsewhere, a masked individual — also played by the “Blinding Lights” talent — takes and views photos of the situation from afar.

Dawn FM made landfall with 16 songs and a couple of assists from Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator. Not long after, an Alternate World version of the album arrived with contributions from Swedish House Mafia, KAYTRANADA, Summer Walker, Mike Dean, and more. In addition to collecting gold and platinum plaques around the world, Dawn FM debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, losing the top spot to Gunna’s DS4EVER by a mere 2,300 album-equivalent units. Press play on “Is There Someone Else?” below.