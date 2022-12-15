This weekend, much of the country will head into theaters to see Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar. Today (Dec. 15), fans are able to get prepared with the movie’s official soundtrack, which consists of 22 cuts, including the closer “The Songcord” with leading actress Zoe Saldaña.

Said compilation also boasts a new single from The Weeknd titled “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” a Swedish House Mafia and Simon Franglen-produced offering that matches Avatar‘s themes about love and overcoming adversity:

“You give me strength, I’m with you either way, if I die, if I stay, give me strength, I’m with you either way, nothing’s lost, no more pain, just give me strength, the scars and the wounds, I wear them proud like tattoos, rеminds me that I lost you, reminds me that I’ll bе living this life so patient, until I see you again, it’s what we’re facin’, I know that if I die my only choice is still defending, no matter what they say, my love for you is greater than their powers and their armies, from above, you give me strength, I’m with you either way, if I die, if I stay…”

Composer Simon Franglen on collaborating with The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia for #AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/n1b15fkIbG — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 13, 2022

Earlier this year, The Weeknd liberated his fifth studio LP, Dawn FM, a 16-song body of work with additional features from Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator. The project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 148,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. An Alternate World version of said album was later released with several remixes provided by the likes of KAYTRANADA, Mike Dean, Summer Walker, Salvatore Ganacci, and more. Press play on both The Weeknd’s “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” and a full stream of Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) below.