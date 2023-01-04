Today (Jan. 4), Westside Gunn drops off a new visual for “Super Kick Party,” the latest single from the well-received 10 project. Over Conductor Williams’ nostalgic soundscape, the track sees the Buffalo emcee on a stream of consciousness with lines about money, women, and more:

“Who that b**ch right there with the fatty? How you in the hood with your jewels and no ratchy? Anybody say that they ill, I surpass thee, we run the streets and jail, we some athletes, F6 elephant drum out the backseat, actually, make it a headshot, it’s that deep, Pateks over the wheel, hobo bags draggin’ through Maxfield, you lack still, the Glock or the MAC wheel?”

The accompanying clip takes a departure from the Griselda head honcho’s past efforts by allowing the camera to remain on Eastside Flip, a close compadre who appears on 10‘s official artwork. The wheelchair-bound Flip can be seen dancing as “Super Kick Party” plays before spitting an impressive freestyle of his own. Westside Gunn does show his presence seconds before it comes to an end.

10 made landfall back in Oct. 2022 with 12 dope cuts and contributions from the likes of DJ Drama, Doe Boy, A$AP Rocky, Stove God Cooks, Black Star, Busta Rhymes, Ghostface Killah, Run The Jewels and Westside Gunn’s Griselda collective. In addition to Williams, production on the autumn drop came courtesy of RZA, Swizz Beatz, Pete Rock, The Alchemist, and more.

Last Friday (Dec. 30), Westside Gunn announced that he would be retiring from rap at the end of this year. Simply put, he’s accomplished all of his goals in the music industry (including birthing the careers of others) and he has “nothing else to prove”:

23’ def my last year doing this shit, I don’t have nothing else 2prove, I put my team on, I put my city on, I worked w/everybody I ever wanted to work with, plus MFs still don’t even understand 1-10, FLYGOD, Awesome GOD, or Pray for Paris(mind u Virgil did the cover) im the 🐐🤷🏽‍♂️ — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) December 30, 2022

Check out some of Eastside Flip’s dance moves in the Daily Gems-directed visual below.