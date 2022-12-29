On Christmas (Dec. 25), Clavish decided to gift his fans with a new release, dubbed “2023 Intro Freestyle,” which provides a taste of what can be expected from the North London emcee when the new year arrives:

“I kind of miss the days when the jakes used to harass me, talking ’bout intent to endanger lives, whatever that means, next year, book a flight for the opps that wanna pack me, next year, it’s NDAs for the girls that wanna trap me, new shape, hand tings, for the youths that wanna chat me, I’ll take a risk, I ain’t puttin’ brizzys in a taxi, I got a money virus, I’m not takin’ a vaccine, the most she’s ever gettin’ outta me is a Van Cleef…”

Said freestyle also boasts a matching visual courtesy of GRM Daily, which keeps things simple-yet-effective with a single shot of Clavish delivering his bars in a recording studio. The clip ends with a quick message about the “How It Goes” star’s forthcoming body of work, Rap Game Awful, which will consist of a whopping 28 songs and additional features from the likes of D-Block Europe, Kaash Paige, Tiggs Da Author, MoStack, and Youngs Teflon. As he revealed, the project will make landfall Jan. 13.

Back in 2021, Clavish blessed the masses with the five-track EP 2022. Since then, he’s continued to build on his momentum with loose cuts like “Sold Out Dates” and “Lately” with Stay Flee Get Lizzy. Check out both “2023 Intro Freestyle” and the full tracklisting for Rap Game Awful below.

Rap Game Awful tracklist: