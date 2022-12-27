Last Friday (Dec. 23), M Huncho blessed the masses with a new single titled “Hear No Evil (For The Money)” before following that with “See No Evil (Run It Up)” the next day. On Christmas (Dec. 25), he closed out the trilogy with “Speak No Evil,” a Swae and ECY-produced offering that brought the entire concept together with lines about his lifestyle and the highs and lows that come with it:

“Speak no evil, never hear no evil, four one litre, it’s a petrol, and I’m smoking gas in it and I’m moving fast with it, always top of the class, Chrome Hearts on the rose, Louis V when it’s class, money came, now it’s gone, packs gone, money come, count it up from the bar, every whip, push to start, I bought a crib, what a start, yeah, you can’t even think about a yard, yeah, healing from all these f**king scars, praying for all the ones who gone…”

Back in May, M Huncho liberated his debut studio LP, Chasing Euphoria, a 22-track body of work with additional features from Potter Payper, Yung Bleu, Headie One, BNXN, Giggs, D-Block Europe, Ghetts, Wretch 32, and more. The project peaked at No. 5 on the U.K. Official Albums chart following its debut. 2022 also saw the masked talent making appearances on notable cuts like Young T & Bugsey’s “Oh Lordy,” Kwesi Arthur’s “Jungle Music, Pt. 2,” and K-Trap’s “Shipping Costs.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, M Huncho revealed why he chooses to keep his identity private in a past interview with Capital Xtra:

“I like my privacy. That’s it. I don’t care about none of this stuff that comes along with what I’m doing.”

Press play on M Huncho‘s Speak No Evil EP, along with matching black-and-white visualizers for each song.