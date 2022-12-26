Earlier this month, NBA YoungBoy announced he is officially dropping a new project in January and has already begun to treat fans with some previews. As a close follow-up to his recent “This Not A Song, This For My Supporters” release, the Baton Rouge star returned over the weekend to share “No Sleep.” In the new Supah Mario-produced offering, YoungBoy reminisces about the early years of pursuing his career:

“High school, knew the kids, they know I was wearin’ the same uniform back to back, grandma left me as a kid, time to man up, she ain’t never comin’ back/ On the road doin’ shows, the murder came, it was history after that, my sister sayin’, leave me ‘lone, I’m in her room tryna make her listen to me rap/ No clues, young fool, sittin’ in front the TV, see my daddy on the news, 13 years old shootin’ dice with unc’, taught me for to win, never want to lose”

“This s**t crazy, my n**ga,” the 23-year-old wrote in the YouTube description underneath the new track. “I ain’t pray for this, I ain’t stay up all night for this. I won’t be broken. No matter what, I’m thankful they wish I was f**ked up. Time then changed. I will come when you ain’t expecting it.”

In related news, YoungBoy announced back in October that he officially inked a deal with Motown Records. August’s The Last Slimeto album was his final release under his former label, Atlantic Records. That body of work debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and included features from Kehlani, Rod Wave and Quavo. Throughout the last year alone, he dropped plenty of other projects as well, including five mixtapes and two additional studio albums.

Be sure to press play on “No Sleep” by NBA YoungBoy down below.