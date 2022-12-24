Offset now has the key to the city of Lawrenceville, Georgia. He was presented with the esteemed honor on Friday (Dec. 23) as he hosted a toy giveaway. The Migos rapper and his groupmates hail from the Metro Atlanta suburb.

“We’re so proud of you and all you are doing to uplift and support our community,” said the city’s chairwoman, Nicole Hendrickson. WSB-TV reported that this is the first time the civic recognition has been presented to anyone. Atlanta City Councilman Byron Amos was also on hand to recognize Offset’s dedication to community service and his contributions to the area’s musical imprint with an award.

On Instagram, he shared photos from the event along with the following message, “I’m going to make sure that I do more for my community, not just holidays or a [one-time] thing. I want to be able to change it. Thank God for blessing me to be able to bless others; it’s not just gifts, it’s help to my side, the NAWF, [to] be a better place.”

As the “Clout” rapper expressed gratitude to the youth, he also acknowledged his recent sorrows. “Thanks to all the kids for always supporting me, and always listening to me, and always just being there for me, you know. Y’all hold me up. We’ve been going through a tough time, but God is good,” he said. Offset recently shared that he has struggled to find joy since his groupmate Takeoff was fatally wounded last month at a party in Houston. As previously reported, police arrested suspected gunman Patrick Xavier Clark in connection to the devastating incident.

In a heartbreaking tribute, Offset wrote, “My heart is shattered, and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words… I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”

View Offset’s related posts below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)