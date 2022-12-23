Last night (Dec. 22), the hip hop world lost another promising star in Alexander Woods, also known as, Big Scarr. The 22-year-old Memphis rapper, whose cause of death has yet to be revealed, is known for his mixtape titled Big Grim Reaper, which he dropped in 2021. He was also signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label and was gearing up to go on Key Glock’s “The Glockoma Tour,” scheduled for March 2023.

When Gucci discovered the news, he admitted on Instagram that the death of his young protégé caused him pain.

“This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔,” wrote the So Icey Boy rapper under a photo of his late artists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017)

Along with him, other members of the hip hop society shared their condolences for the fallen rapper.

BIG30, another Memphis artist who shared XXL Freshmen honors with Scarr earlier this year, expressed his feelings over the death of his hometown friend.

“F**k what they talm ’bout, you knew what was up with us… I can’t tell [Pooh Shiesty] this,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I love you cuz, we was just together last night for hours, you know how I came ’bout you. S**t just f**ked me up, bra… You was just wit’ us the other night… we watched each other come up. Like you always say, ‘F**k a handshake, gimme a hug.’ I love you, n**ga.”

#Big30 Reacts To The Sudden Passing Of #BigScarr, Dreading To Relay The Message To #PoohShiesty Behind Bars 🕊️💔 pic.twitter.com/XtJvqAgqYw — RapVerse (@MyRapVerse) December 23, 2022

Finesse2Tymes, another rising Memphis rapper under the Mob Ties family, went to his Instagram Story to show sympathy for Scarr.

“R.I.P to big Scarr, man,” said 2Tymes, who believed the rapper died from a drug overdose. “I want to get with a couple of real men and boycott these mother f**ken [percocets] because they killed so many good n**gas I know.

Fellow Memphis Rapper Finesse2tymes with a PSA after Big Scarr death from an drug overdose from a fake perc Pill 💔🕊️ “Want To Boycott Percs”🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/w9qkQqm0Jd — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) December 23, 2022

Key Glock posted a picture on his Instagram Story with Scarr and said he was at a loss for words. He also tweeted, “This s**t wicked, wtf bruh!!!”

this shit wicked wtf bruh!!! 💔 — GLIZOCK🌹 (@KeyGLOCK) December 23, 2022

Superproducer Tay Keith tweeted, “D**n Big Scarr.”

Damn big scarr💔 — Tay Keith (@taykeith) December 23, 2022

The news caught Rich Homie Quan by surprise. He found out about Scarr’s death while on Instagram Live.

Rich Homie Quan Reacts & Finds about the Passing of Big Scarr While On his IG Live🙏🏾💔📲 pic.twitter.com/vtfJx9zIDU — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) December 23, 2022

Money Man paid his respects to the “Frozone” rapper via Twitter as well: “Rip Big Scarr.”

Rip Big Scarr 🙏 — Big Money (@MoneyMan) December 23, 2022

DJ Trap-A-Holics said Scarr was one of his “favorite [rappers] out the new generation.”

Damn RIP Big Scarr he was one my favorite out the new generation. Prayers to his family 🙏🏻 — DJ Trap-A-Holics (@TRAPAHOLICS) December 23, 2022

Famous Dex also suffered emotionally from the unexpected loss.

Damn big Scarr u hurt me with this one gang I can’t lie @bigscarr1818 — Dexter🌊 (@FamousDex) December 23, 2022

Woods got his major break in 2020 when Gucci signed him to 1017 Records. He began to make a name for himself on the New 1017 compilation album Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer with “SoIcyBoyz,” which also featured labelmates Pooh Shiesty, who is his cousin, and Foogiano.

Last year, he dropped his debut mixtape Big Grim Reaper and this year was part of the XXL Freshman Class. Along with going on tour with Key Glock, Scarr was also scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud Los Angeles next year.