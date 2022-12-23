Yesterday (Dec. 22), it was announced that Big Scarr, a prominent member of Gucci Mane’s New 1017 roster, had reportedly passed away at the age of 22. Gucci took to social media to pay tribute to his fallen artist with photos of the two together during a recent Las Vegas excursion.

Many of Scarr’s fellow peers sent messages of condolences and shared memories of the rising star. Fellow Memphis talent NLE Choppa exhibited disbelief in a heartfelt tweet while labelmate Enchanting expressed her love with a series of broken heart emojis. BIG30, another Bluff City artist who shared XXL Freshmen honors with Scarr earlier this year, honored his close collaborator and friend on Instagram:

“F**k what they talm ’bout, you knew what was up with us… I can’t tell [Pooh Shiesty] this, I love you cuz, we was just together last night for hours, you know how I came ’bout you. S**t just f**ked me up, bra… You was just wit’ us the other night… we watched each other come up. Like you always say, ‘F**k a handshake, gimme a hug.’ I love you, n**ga.”

Following notable assists on well-received compilations like So Icy Summer, So Icy Gang, Vol. 1, and So Icy Boyz, Scarr liberated his debut mixtape, Big Grim Reaper, in 2021. Last February, he upgraded that project with Big Grim Reaper: The Return. Outside of his work, Scarr could also be heard on tracks like BigWalkDog’s “Vert,” Cootie’s “Trap Out Da Spot” and OhGeesy’s “Slide Thru.”

In a past interview on REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Scarr opened up about being signed to Gucci Mane:

“Me and my momma used to ride around. I’m 12, 13 years old, and my momma used to get drunk and I got to drive home. Our favorite song [is] ‘745‘… So this s**t like a real dream. This s**t crazy.”