By Jon Powell
  /  08.31.2022

It’s been well over a year since Big Scarr released his debut mixtape Big Grim Reaper, a 17-track project with additional appearances from Pooh Shiesty, Tay Keith, Foogiano, Baby K, Enchanting, and 1017 head honcho Gucci Mane. Back in February, Scarr decided to update Big Grim Reaper with The Return, adding on 13 songs and new collaborations alongside Offset and Quezz Ruthless. Months later, the Memphis talent would join Saucy Santana, Babyface Ray, BIG30, Doechii, Nardo Wick, and more as part of the 2022 XXL Freshman class.

Yesterday (Aug. 30), Scarr marked his return to wax with “First Night In Vegas,” a BandPlay-produced effort that’s full of rhymes about street life, current riches, women, and more:

“Run through the game like I’m cheatin’, now I ball every season, you n**gas talk s**t from the bleachers, my b**ch, she bad, she conceited, I cut n**gas off if they hatin’, they really be leeches, regular Glock, but it came with two pieces, this life like a poster, this P go through pieces, said he got motion, but that n**ga greedy, them young n**gas catch you and turn into hitters…”

“First Night In Vegas” comes with a matching visual courtesy of Omar The Director, which is centered around Scarr‘s recent excursion in Sin City. Throughout the short clip, Scarr hits up an XXL Freshman cover event, hits the studio for a recording session, performs at Drai’s Beachclub, and more.

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Scarr opened up about what sets Memphis apart from other cities:

“‘Cause we got the music spot now a little bit. And, you know, it’s just a lot going on. It’s just too much, I ain’t gonna lie, this street s**t, that s**t crazy.”

Press play on “First Time In Vegas” below.

