The Freewishes Foundation might be Future’s charity organization, but over the weekend, his mother got the credit for making sure kids in need received something special for the holidays.

On Saturday (Dec. 17), Future’s mother, Stephanie Jester, hosted the 10th annual Winter Wishland Christmas giveaway with a pop-up holiday shopping spree. The event took place at a Target in Atlanta, which assisted families in the metro area with their Christmas gifts.

“We’re here to make sure that some of the kids will be able to get some of the toys and personal hygiene items of their desire,” said Jester, the CEO of the foundation. “We understand that everyone just can’t go out and shop this year, so why not be a blessing to the families, especially when we’re blessed all year long.”

Future’s mother is giving back during Christmas time at Target for the Free Wishes Foundation pic.twitter.com/8WS7PrT85v — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) December 19, 2022

Future’s Freewishes Foundation has been displaying its generosity all year long. For Thanksgiving, they partnered with the hunger relief company Goodr to bring a free grocery pop-up market for families in need.

Before that, on April 15, they teamed up with Footlocker Atlanta to renovate the weight room of his alma mater, Columbia High School.

They also hosted a “Wellness on Wheels” event, which catered to senior citizens in Atlanta. The foundation provided seniors with as much health and wellness information as possible, along with snacks, a lunch and other items they can utilize to stimulate their mental and physical health.

As of right now, Future is preparing to take his show on the road for his “One Big Party Tour.” He’ll include special guests like Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, EST Gee, Polo G, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Lil Jairmy, Rob49, Double 00 and Ocean x Kungfu.

The six-city, month-long tour will kick off on Jan. 7 in Houston at the Toyota Center and end on Jan. 27 in Boston at the TD Garden.