On Sunday (Dec. 11), Stefflon Don made her debut appearance on GRM Daily’s “Daily Duppy” freestyle series. As expected, the British star made quick work of EMX’s drill-inspired production with fiery, patois-laced bars about her current status in the game:

“Gyal get kweff when the Don get mad out, bomb dem ah drop like ina Baghdad, send fi di skeng, know dem ah look sad, black van, black backpack, blap blap blap, walk and live, talk and get murder, dis badness and it nuttin wa ya heard ah, bullet ah connect likе the WiFi server, dis is not what ya muda go church fo, dis is not what ya muda go church fo, hombrе if you humble yaself, why pree, why pree, why pree badness?”

It’s been four years since Stefflon Don released the well-received Secure, a 16-song body of work with additional features from the likes of Future, Tiggs Da Author, DJ Khaled, Sean Paul, Popcaan, and Sizzla. Since then, she continued her momentum with a slew of loose cuts, including “Phone Down” with Lil Baby, “Move,” “Can’t Let You Go,” “Dip” with Ms Banks, “Like That,” and “Clockwork” with Spice. Outside of her own work, she’s also contributed to songs from the likes of Lil’ Kim, Sean Paul, Mariah Carey, City Girls, Buju Banton, Saweetie, and Calvin Harris.

Currently, Stefflon is said to be working on her long-awaited debut LP, Island 54. She explained the album’s creation in a past interview with Nando Leaks:

“It’s like one of my best bodies of work, and I literally took time and really indulged in the music and really listened to it… My family listens to a lot of my music, so what do they love? There’s songs that we’ve had on repeat for almost two years. So I know those are the songs that everyone’s gonna love.”

Press play on Stefflon Don‘s “Daily Duppy” freestyle below.