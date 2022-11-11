Photo: Video screen
By Jon Powell
  /  11.11.2022

It’s been four years since Stefflon Don released her most recent project, Secure, a 16-song offering with additional features from Future, Tiggs Da Author, DJ Khaled, Fekky, Haile, Sean Paul, Popcaan, Sizzla, and more. Since then, the British star continued to drop off a slew of loose cuts, including “Phone Down” with Lil Baby, “Move,” “Can’t Let You Go,” “Dip” with Ms Banks, “Like That,” and “Clockwork” with Spice. Outside of her own work, she’s also contributed to songs from the likes of Lil’ Kim, Sean Paul, Mariah Carey, City Girls, Buju Banton, Saweetie, and Calvin Harris.

Today (Nov. 11), Stefflon liberates her latest single titled “The One,” a B Don, Nathan Butts, and Tyree Hawkins-produced offering that sees her pouring her heart out to a potential love interest:

“No, I’m not gonna learn, but try one time, wanna turn, you hear dem turn nuff lie ’bout me ’cause them badmind, please, don’t listen to your friend dem, I showed you and told you, ’cause I been knew a lot, you might be the one, I showed you and told you, ’cause I been knew a lot, you might be the onе…”

The accompanying clip for “The One” comes courtesy of Lux London and begins with a shot of Stefflon enjoying a drink beachside. Viewers can then see the “Hurtin’ Me” talent delivering her harmonies while wearing provocative outfits throughout.

In a recent interview with Hunger Magazine, Stefflon spoke on her long-awaited debut LP, Island 54, and what fans can expect:

With this project, I’m taking it a lot more seriously. I just spent more time on it and thought, ‘What do I really love? And what do my family and friends really love the most?’ We’ve been working on this for a good two years, so I can’t wait to let it out to the world. It’s just a vibe.”

Press play on “The One” below.

Stefflon Don joins Vybz Kartel on "Amazing"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.16.2022

Stefflon Don stops by Funk Flex for a hard-hitting freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  08.31.2022
Stefflon Don joins Vybz Kartel on "Amazing"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.16.2022

Stefflon Don stops by Funk Flex for a hard-hitting freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  08.31.2022
