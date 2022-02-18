Today (Feb. 18), Stefflon Don returns with a melodic new single titled “Like That,” which sees production from Juicebox Slim and EMX Beatz and sees her affirming her position as one of the best, both in the rap game and in real life:

“I say, ‘Pardon me,’ I am in, nobody hard as me, he said he love me, that’s hard to see, ain’t got no keys, I just start the Jeep, these liquor and drugs keep me company, diamonds on me, they ain’t numbing me, I feel the spirits all over me, I know that God watching over me, these bitches ain’t realer than me, I get respect in the streets, from trapping and singing on beats, playing for keeps, don’t get why they hating on me, he need me, he just couldn’t see…”

It’s been four years since the British talent delivered the full-length project Secure, which contained 16 songs and additional contributions from Future, Tiggs Da Author, Ebenezer, Fekky, Haile, Sean Paul, Popcaan, Sizzla, and DJ Khaled. Following that top 40 release, Stefflon continued to deliver a string of top tier singles and collaborations, including “Boasty” with Wiley, Paul, and Idris Elba, “Take Off” with Kojo Funds, “Phone Down” with Lil Baby, “How It’s Done” with Kash Doll, Kim Petras, and Alma, and “Dip” with Ms Banks — in addition to “Like That,” this year alone saw the loose cuts “Bun Fi Bun” with IQ and “Juice.” Outside of her own releases, Stefflon has also provided her genre-bending talents for the likes of Nile Rodgers, Rudimental, the late XXXTentacion, Sidhu Moose Wala, and Anne-Marie. With such a prolific output, it’s hopeful that the Quality Control star is liberating her official debut LP something before 2022 comes to an end.

In the meantime, you can enjoy “Like That” below.