Today (Aug. 31), Funk Flex unveiled the latest installment of his freestyle series at HOT 97, which features none other than London talent Stefflon Don. During the five-minute clip, the “Hurtin’ Me” star began with some reggae-esque vibes before breaking out into an off-the-top freestyle. Midway through, she decided to have some harmless fun with Flex, which humorously left him stunned:

“I’ma keep it all the way real, I wanna say some s**t, I’m a Sagittarius and I get straight to the point. I’m not gonna lie, so I want you to look in my eyes when I say this to you … I ain’t f**ked in a year but I’m ready to f**k, I might just give my p**sy to an O.G. buck like Funk Flex … you good Flex, you sure you good? You sure you good Flex? I’m just playin’, I ain’t really on no hood sex…”

It’s been four years since Stefflon Don liberated her most recent project Secure. Released via the Atlanta-based Quality Control Music imprint, that project contained 16 tracks and additional features from Future, Tiggs da Author, Fekky, Haile, Sean Paul, Popcaan, DJ Khaled, and more.

Since then, Stefflon has continued to feed the masses with scores of well-received singles, including “Phone Down” with Lil Baby, “Hit Me Up,” “Move,” “Can’t Let You Go,” “Beg Mi Ah Link,” “Juice,” “Dip” with Ms Banks, and “Like That.” Outside of her own work, the XXL Freshman alum has also provided bars and melodies on songs like RAY BLK’s “Over You,” BackRoad Gee’s “Diamond in da Dirt,” Uncle Murda’s “Bands On Her,” and Calvin Harris’ “Woman Of The Year.” Currently, she’s said to be putting the final touches on her debut LP Island 54. Press play on Stefflon Don’s freestyle with Funk Flex below.