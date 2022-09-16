Today (Sept. 16), Stefflon Don joins Jamaican icon Vybz Kartel for his new single “Amazing,” which sees production from Dunw3ll. Much like previous drops, Vybz’s latest brings a new level of sexual energy to your nearest dance floor:

“How you feeling? Let me feel it, body feel right so mi know yuh hole blessed, you know mi need it, you got me feeling overwhelmed, you are di party, without you is a event, siddung boasy like is a seat a Parliament, how you pretty so? Just asking for a friend, queen ina yuh realm, yuh siddung ina yuh helm, yah di dela fi di crème, crimson gem…”

Since being locked up in 2011, Kartel has continued to feed his international fanbase with new music and collaborations. In this year alone, the self-proclaimed Worl’ Boss has blessed the masses with more than an album’s worth of material, including singles like “All Heaven,” “Stimulus” with Shawn Storm, “Girl Next Door,” “Politics” with Roxxie, “Too Young” with Lenae, “Likkle Bit So,” “White House,” and “It Hard.”

In a 2021 interview with FOX 5 New York, Kartel opened up about how he’s been dealing with his incarceration from a mental standpoint, and why he continues to fight for his freedom:

“I was sick for a few years … but mentally I’ve always been in a good place because I know I’m innocent and I know I’m coming out … to be totally honest, the system really wanted me thrown away, it was never about me being charged for a murder. It was about getting rid of Vybz Kartel, not Adidja Palmer, the person.”

He continued: “I’m mentally in a better place because I read a lot, I write a lot, you know I watch movies, and listen to music.”

Press play on Vybz Kartel and Stefflon Don‘s “Amazing” below.