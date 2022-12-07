Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  12.07.2022

Cardi B is laying it all on the table! The rapper recently took to Instagram Live to provide fans with an update on her life regarding new music, motherhood, and more. She also shed light on her latest experience with plastic surgery.

The “WAP” emcee said that rather than going in to enhance her body during her latest operation toward the end of the summer, she went in to have previous work removed. “A lot of people thought [that] as soon as I gave birth, I got my body done. No b**ch, I didn’t,” Cardi revealed during the IG live on Wednesday (Dec. 7). “In August, I got surgery and removed 95 percent of my biopolymers. If you don’t know what it is — it’s a** shots.”

In a 2018 interview, she explained how the surgery went down. “It was the craziest pain ever,” Cardi told GQ. “I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy.” She also noted the leakage she experienced for several days following the injections.

Furthermore, Cardi encouraged her younger fans to stay away from making the same mistakes she did. “All I’m going to say is that if [you’re] young. If [you’re] 19, 20, 21 and sometimes [you’re] too skinny, and you be like, ‘Omg, I don’t have enough fat to put in my a**,’ and resort to a** shots… don’t!”

Watch the clip below.

As someone who has never shied away from keeping it real with her fans, Cardi also confirmed another surgery that took place and even explained why she did it. “I got my nose done, I don’t give a f**k, b**ch. I had my daddy’s nose. That s**t had to go,” she joked. In addition to that, the Bronx native gave clear instructions to always do your homework before heading in for any type of medical procedure.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Cardi B

Trending
Moguls in the Making

Day 1: Meet the contestants | 'Moguls in the Making'

In the season two premiere of “Moguls in the Making,” a new batch of HBCU ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.29.2022
Game Cave

Morris Brown College (Makeover Edition) | 'Game Cave' presented by McDonald's

In a brand new episode of our series “Game Cave,” we pull up to Morris ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2022
Moguls in the Making

Day 2: The wisdom of mentors | 'Moguls in the Making'

It’s day two of the “Moguls in the Making” competition, and things are already heating ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.06.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Druski on his career, comedy and "Coulda Been Records" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” comedic entrepreneur Druski sits for a chat about ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.09.2022
View More