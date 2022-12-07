Cardi B is laying it all on the table! The rapper recently took to Instagram Live to provide fans with an update on her life regarding new music, motherhood, and more. She also shed light on her latest experience with plastic surgery.

The “WAP” emcee said that rather than going in to enhance her body during her latest operation toward the end of the summer, she went in to have previous work removed. “A lot of people thought [that] as soon as I gave birth, I got my body done. No b**ch, I didn’t,” Cardi revealed during the IG live on Wednesday (Dec. 7). “In August, I got surgery and removed 95 percent of my biopolymers. If you don’t know what it is — it’s a** shots.”

In a 2018 interview, she explained how the surgery went down. “It was the craziest pain ever,” Cardi told GQ. “I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy.” She also noted the leakage she experienced for several days following the injections.

Furthermore, Cardi encouraged her younger fans to stay away from making the same mistakes she did. “All I’m going to say is that if [you’re] young. If [you’re] 19, 20, 21 and sometimes [you’re] too skinny, and you be like, ‘Omg, I don’t have enough fat to put in my a**,’ and resort to a** shots… don’t!”

Watch the clip below.

As someone who has never shied away from keeping it real with her fans, Cardi also confirmed another surgery that took place and even explained why she did it. “I got my nose done, I don’t give a f**k, b**ch. I had my daddy’s nose. That s**t had to go,” she joked. In addition to that, the Bronx native gave clear instructions to always do your homework before heading in for any type of medical procedure.