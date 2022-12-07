Last Wednesday (Nov. 30), PinkPantheress unveiled her latest single, “Boy’s a liar,” an energetic offering that the rising star produced alongside Mara Masa. The track is centered around doubt over a significant other in the midst of apparent dishonesty:

“Take a look inside your heart, is there any room for me? I won’t have to hold my breath till you get down on one knee, because you only want to hold me when I’m looking good enough, did you ever feel me? Would you ever picture us? Every time I pull my hair, well, it’s only out of fear, that you’ll find me ugly and one day you’ll disappear, because what’s the point of crying? It was never even love, did you ever want me? Was I ever good enough?”

The British talent further explained the collaboration via press release:

“‘Boy’s a liar’ is the song I’m most excited to put out. Me and Mura Masa wanted to create a fun track together about a common theme this time of year, boys being LIARS.”

Last year, PinkPantheress liberated her debut mixtape, to hell with it, a 10-track offering with additional contributions from Masa, Oscar Scheller, Izco, Jkarri, Dill Aitchison, Kairos Laferme, and Adam F. The project landed on charts in both the U.K. and around the world. Months after its initial arrival, to hell with it (Remixes) made landfall with new assists from WondaGurl, Flume, LSDXOXO, Powfu, FKJ, El Guincho, and more.

In a past interview with Alternative Press, the “Attracted to You” singer opened up about her rise to fame in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic:

“Because it started in lockdown, it was really difficult for a time to know where I stood music-wise. And not that I care about numbers, but to get an idea how many people are actually listening properly.”

Press play on “Boy’s a liar” below.