Photo: Cover art for PinkPantheress’ “Do you miss me?”
By Jon Powell
  /  11.17.2022

It’s been a little over a year since PinkPantheress unveiled her debut mixtape, to hell with it, a 10-track romp through a variety of different genres, including drum and bass, jungle, and UK garage. Back in January, a remixed version of the project arrived with production assistance from WondaGurl, Flume, Tommy Gold, LSDXOXO, FKJ, Powfu, and more. Since then, the British artist continued her momentum with loose cuts and collaborations like “bbycakes” with Mura Masa, “Where you are” with WILLOW, ” “MASSIVE REMIX” with GoldLink,” “Picture in my mind” with Sam Gellaitry, and “killstreaks” with Baby Keem.

Today (Nov. 17), PinkPantheress returns with a new single titled “Do you miss me?” which sees her teaming up with KAYTRANADA and Phil. The dance floor-ready offering is full of infectious harmonies about love and affection with a special someone:

“Ha, ah, yeah, I can’t let go of your hand, I can’t even breathe without you, I don’t think you understand, ha, ah, yeah, I love to watch you as you speak, and you say the words ‘I love you’, tell me, when you fall asleep, do you miss me?”

The energetic cut also comes with a matching lyric video courtesy of Lengurz. The black-and-white clip shows the “Just for me” talent catching vibes in a studio with her dog as others break out their dance moves throughout.

Prior to the release of “Do you miss me?” PinkPantheress spoke to Rolling Stone about visiting Los Angeles to work with KAYTRANADA on the song:

“When I’m in London, I write in my bed at 3 a.m. It’s raining outside, and it’s gray, and it’s perfect for what I write. It was a completely different environment in LA, and I was struggling. When we did our session, that was the first song I wrote where I was like, ‘Okay, this actually came out quite freely.'”

Press play on “Do you miss me?” below.

