Back in October, DDG released his newest album, It’s Not Me It’s You, a 12-track project boasting features from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates, and Babyface Ray. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Elon Musk” and “If I Want You.” Shortly afterward, he swiftly circled back to provide fans with the album’s official deluxe edition. The upgrade included four new songs and collaborations with Offset, Coi Leray, and Lakeyah.

The Michigan-bred rapper promised his fans last month that he will be dropping off weekly releases until the end of the year. As promised, he has since released loose tracks like “Forbes List” and “Vegan.” Yesterday (Dec. 4), he shared “In Love With A Mermaid,” a song dedicated to his girlfriend, Halle Bailey. The title is a reference to her lead role in the forthcoming The Little Mermaid film. On the track, DDG proudly raps about his love for Halle:

“I fell in love with you from the start, you know you amazing, you a star/ I fell in love with you because of who you are, was lookin’ like a fool, but you saved me from the dark/ Them VVS’ cool, should’ve bought yo’ a** a car, uh, classy, huh, you nasty/ Way you walkin’, I can’t wait, get in the backseat, if you want it, I’ma pay, don’t got to ask me/ Bae, I’m comin’, see my face, want you to grab me”

In related news, DDG was recently announced as one of the rappers who will hit the stage at this year’s Juice WRLD Day festival. The event will take place on Dec. 8 in Chicago and will also feature names like Trippie Redd, Lil Tecca, Ski Mask the Slump God, G Herbo, and more.

Be sure to press play on DDG’s brand new “In Love With A Mermaid” video down below.