Ashanti has a documentary in the works where she plans to take fans behind-the-scenes of her career and clear up some of the misinformation that has been shared about her.

On Thursday (Dec. 1), the record-breaking artist said there are all sorts of crazy situations that she has endured since she launched her career two decades ago. In particular, she recalled a producer who compromised their working relationship.

“We did two records together. He was like, ‘Okay, I’m not going to charge you, you know you my homie…’ And then, when it came [time] to put it on the album, he was like, ‘Well, let’s take a shower together,’” she recalled during her appearance on “The Breakfast Club.”

At first, Ashanti said she did not think the unnamed producer was serious. She continued, “I thought he was joking! And then he’s like, ‘Nah, I’m dead serious. You know, let’s go out, let’s take a shower together, and I’ll give you the records. If not, I need 40 racks per record.’ Again, I thought he was joking because we had been working with each other for like, I don’t know, a couple of weeks.”

In the end, the Lady of Soul Award recipient accepted that her collaborator was serious, and she made “some phone calls, and stuff was handled.” Tina Douglas, her mother, stepped in to confirm the story. But, before Douglas could speak about other inappropriate encounters, the songstress interjected, saying the comments are better suited for her documentary.

Earlier this year, the “Unfoolish” vocalist found herself the topic of discussion when record executive Irv Gotti claimed they once had a sexual relationship. When the Murder Inc. Records co-founder appeared on “Drink Champs,” he alleged Ashanti crafted her single “Happy” after they were intimate. He went into greater detail about their alleged affair in his docuseries about the label, “The Murder Inc Story.”

Ashanti hit back at Gotti’s scandalous tales when she jumped on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ “Gotta Move On” remix. While speaking with the radio co-hosts, she said there is an even more savage version of the record, but the public will have to make peace with the cut that was released. “It allowed people to see what I felt,” she explained.

