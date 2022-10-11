It looks like Ashanti has reclaimed her power from Irv Gotti as she participates in Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” challenge.

On Monday (Oct. 10), just days before her 42nd birthday, a clip of a verse by the singer appeared on Instagram, seemingly directed to Gotti. “It’s giving obsessed. It’s giving [you’re] stressed. It’s giving [you’re] pressed. It’s giving this n**ga missing the best. But it’s been 20 years; please cry less. We can see you and your tears,” Ashanti crooned.

Ashanti has remained quiet for months after Murder Inc.’s CEO and co-founder, Gotti, spoke publicly about his alleged affair with the artist upward of two decades ago. REVOLT previously reported on the 52-year-old music mogul’s appearance on “Drink Champs,” where he revealed how Ashanti’s hit “Happy” was inspired.

“We just finished sleeping together or whatever. I’m taking a shower, [and] I’m in the shower, you know, a n**ga creative after [sex]. I think of the whole track in the shower,” he revealed. “That record came about because of our energy.”

Fat Joe and Ja Rule, two of Ashanti and Gotti’s close friends, have spoken out in defense of the singer. In a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” Joe said that he was compelled to defend his “sister” after watching the three-hour podcast episode. “No matter how much I love [someone], I can not sit there and watch this man [Irv Gotti] disrespect my sister,” Joe said. “And I call my sister every day. I’d feel like a sucker if I [didn’t] address it.”

In August, Ja Rule took to his Instagram condemning Gotti’s actions on the podcast, calling the time after the interview “turbulent” for him.

“I love [Ashanti]. I love [Gotti]. But I DO NOT condone or agree with the behavior nor the way Gotti handled things on ‘Drink Champs,'” he wrote. “I hope y’all understand how uncomfortable this is for me being in the middle of something I wish to not be. Going forward, all I ask is to be left out of this.”

Below are Ashanti’s “Gotta Move On” verse, Irv Gotti’s “Drink Champs” appearance and Ja Rule’s Instagram response:

