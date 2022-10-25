Decades after Ashanti burst on the scene, dropping hit after hit with Murder Inc., the label’s co-founder Irv Gotti couldn’t help but to reminisce about his time with the songstress. He recently claimed he and the “Foolish” singer had a secret, intimate past relationship. Now, she’s shutting the rumors down.

Today (Oct. 25), famed radio personality Angie Martinez released a sneak peek of an upcoming interview with Ashanti. In the clip, the singer starts off by saying, “I regret holding certain people to a certain standard.” As the two chatted for the “IRL” podcast conversation, the host said, “You never publicly talked about it. Is there anything you want to clear up about his version of the story?” Ashanti responded, “It wasn’t surprising to me. Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things.”

The in-depth conversation is set to air tonight and fans are already anxious to see it. “Ashanti [has] been way too quiet and nice for too long when it [comes to] Irv Gotti. ‘Bout time she aired him out,” one person tweeted. Another fan who agreed said, “Ashanti has been too humble her entire career. Also, she has been betrayed, slandered [and] degraded by Irv for far too long while she smiled with grace [and] loyalty. I’m looking forward to this interview w/ Angie Martinez because she’s well within her right to speak her truth!”

Others, like rapper Fat Joe, blasted Gotti for his distasteful comments in defense of Ashanti. While speaking with “The Breakfast Club” earlier this month, the New York artist said, “If you’re my sis — if you are Remy Ma or Ashanti, you’re my sis. When I see you, ‘Sis! I love you, sis.’ No matter how much I love [someone], I can not sit there and watch [Irv Gotti] disrespect my sister. And I call my sister every day. I’d feel like a sucker if I [didn’t] address it.”

Ashanti’s former Murder Inc. labelmate Ja Rule admitted that her and Gotti’s troubles made him feel caught in the middle, but ultimately he stood up for her. “The last few days have been very turbulent for me, but it’s time to land the plane. I love my sis. I love my bro. But I DO NOT condone or agree with the behavior nor the way Gotti handled things on ‘Drink Champs,’” he wrote in an Instagram post on Aug. 11. Ja Rule continued, “I hope y’all understand how uncomfortable this is for me being in the middle of something I wish to not be. Going forward, all I ask is to be left out of this. Please and thank you!!! Sincerely, Switzerland Bennett.”

See related posts below.

Ashanti has been too humble her entire career. Also, she has been betrayed, slandered, degraded by Irv for far too long while she smiled with grace & loyalty. I’m looking forward to this interview w/ Angie Martinez because she’s well within her right to speak her truth!!!! — ♌️👑 (@LadiiJ88) October 25, 2022