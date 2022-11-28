Currently, Russ is busy working on the third installment of his Chomp series and is committed to staying inside until further notice. Over the weekend, he dropped off “Inside,” a brand new track that features him rapping about his desire to remain enclosed within the walls of his humble abode. In the new SoundCloud exclusive, the New Jersey-born artist slides over some co-production courtesy of Will Haynes and Juan Ra:

“Yeah, yeah, I’m stayin’ inside, not going out/ Just a bunch of women tryna trip me up and dudes chasin’ clout, stayin’ inside, running it up/ There ain’t s**t going on outside besides f**kin’ this up”

“Catch me at the house,” Russ wrote on Instagram about his new release. “Inside anthem. Deleting soon. Just feel like sharin’ random songs I’ve been makin’ (this isn’t one of the ones droppin in December).”

Currently, the “Best On Earth” rapper is out on the road for his “The Journey Is Everything Tour.” It kicked off last month in Cairo, Egypt and is currently running through its South American leg. The tour will wrap up in Africa next year in January with its shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Back in April, Russ unveiled his most recent body of work, If Not Now, When? That project was a follow-up to December’s Chomp 2, the sequel to the well-received 2020 EP of the same name. The first Chomp came with 14 songs and collaborations alongside Jadakiss, Ransom, Papoose, The Game, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Snoop Dogg, Wale, Jay Electronica, Hit-Boy, and more. Since then, he has dropped some charting hits like “Take You Back” with Kehlani and “Ugly” with Lil Baby.

Be sure to press play on Russ’ brand new “Inside” track down below.

