Photo: Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.27.2022

Muni Long’s Soul Train Awards performance last night (Nov. 26) had social media buzzing after she showcased her versatility as both a singer and an actress.

The songstress was one of many artists who graced the stage to celebrate the power of soulful music; however, her performance easily had one of the biggest plot twists of the night as Muni captivated fans not only with her record “Plot Twist” but the storyline that unfolded on stage as well.

Muni was literally in her acting bag as she portrayed a woman who, after going through his phone, discovers her boyfriend is married and has a family of his own. The story took more turns from there when comedian D.C. Young Fly made a brief appearance on stage. By the end of the performance, fans were floored by Muni’s ability to produce what felt like an entire stage play experience.

See how some fans reacted to Muni’s performance below.

Muni’s Soul Train Awards debut was not only marked by a stellar performance, but she also earned a major win last night after claiming the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award. As fans know, the music industry veteran has penned records for such stars as Mary J. Blige, Ariana Grande, Rihanna, and several others.

In her acceptance speech, Muni said: “I’ve been writing songs since I was 8 years old… I always say, if you can write something that inserts itself into the fabric of culture, then you really did it. Your dreams are valid. Chase them. Don’t let anybody say you can’t do it, ‘cause you can.”

This past July, she made her BET Awards debut, performing her hit “Hrs and Hrs.” Following the performance, she appeared on the “PEOPLE Every Day” podcast, where she revealed that she had only watched the playback of her appearance on mute. “My team was telling me, ‘Everyone was screaming the words,’ ‘They were all singing with you,’” she recalled. In September, she released Public Displays of Affection: The Album, which combined her two EPs Public Displays of Affection and Public Displays of Affection Too.

Muni Long

