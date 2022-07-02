By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.02.2022

Muni Long wants to always remember her BET Awards show debut as beautiful. For that reason alone the singer admitted she has yet to fully rewatch her performance of “Hrs and Hrs” from last week (June 26).

“I really want to see what that sounded like, but I had such a great experience and a beautiful memory of that night,” she said while speaking on the “PEOPLE Every Day” podcast. She continued by stating that she initially didn’t “want to ruin it by watching what actually happened.” Citing one of the reasons being her inability to really her what her vocal performance sounded like. “My team was telling me ‘everyone was screaming the words,’ ‘they were all singing with you,’” she said after revealing she’s watched the performance on mute.

Long’s performance of the hit song was one of the more talked about moments from the broadcast. The chart-topping record was turned into a viral hit after becoming somewhat of an anthem on TikTok late last year. Long, 30, said the song’s acceptance has been her first real experience with success in her career.

“It’s funny how the internet and collective agreement is very powerful, and people have sort of come up with their own meanings for the song,” said the “Pain” songstress. Her road to the BET main stage was been a long one full of detours. After being discovered at the age of 12 on YouTube, Long signed her first recording contract. When things did not work out as she hoped she turned to penning songs for some of music’s biggest stars instead. Some of those heavy-hitters include unmatched vocalist Mariah Carey and Rihanna.

In the future Long hopes to work with fellow singer Monica. “When I put out “No R&B” she actually reached out like, ‘Yo, I love your stuff. I would love to work,’” she told REVOLT in an interview earlier this year. Yesterday (July 1) Long dropped her latest EP Displays of Public Affection Too. 

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
Muni Long

Trending
Watch

Alex Isley | 'Identity Through Music'

REVOLT sat down with singer-songwriter Alex Isley to discuss the power and identity she has ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
Watch

Kenyon Dixon | 'Identity Through Music'

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kenyon Dixon opens up about the musical legends who inspired his career and ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Lucky Daye delivers a powerful performance of "A Song For You"

Black Music Month is still going strong! Join REVOLT, Xfinity & Lucky Daye via “The ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.27.2022
View More