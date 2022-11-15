As previously reported by REVOLT, this past weekend saw 21 Savage taking part in a Clubhouse debate about golden age-era hip hop artists and whether or not they’re still relevant to the culture. As some point, Nas came up in the conversation, which prompted a rather polarizing response from the Atlanta-based star:

“No, he’s not relevant. He just has a loyal a** fan base. He just has a loyal fan base and he still makes good a** music. What’s y’all definition of relevant, bro?”

Plenty of fans and cultural frontrunners responded to 21’s comments once the audio of the Clubhouse chat landed on other social media platforms with many bringing up Nas’ recently released album with Hit-Boy, King’s Disease III, as part of the argument. HOT 97’s Ebro Darden playfully stated that 21 should be given “a list of demands to rejoin hip hop,” including the requirement to “memorize” the Illmatic standout “N.Y. State of Mind.” Rob Markman took a more diplomatic approach and zeroed in on the actual term used:

“I just think relevance isn’t the right word… Nas isn’t in that white hot space in terms of how current success is measured in rap and that’s fine. The whole thing is really overblown honestly.”

Even Kodak Black chimed in during an Instagram Live session by bringing up Nas’ financial investments:

“Nas invested in motherf**kin’ Ring. You know what Ring is, homie? The door alarm. F**kin’ doors, homie. Like, alarms, boy. Nas got that bag boy, you trippin’… Chill the f**k out, homie, ’cause Nas wasn’t bothering you.”

Yesterday (Nov. 14), 21 sent out a tweet to detractors, making it clear that he meant no harm:

I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) November 14, 2022

Whether or not the Her Loss rapper will receive any words from the Queensbridge icon is yet to be seen.