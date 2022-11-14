Looks like Beyoncé is even in Rihanna‘s dreams.

Riri spoke to E! News’ Justin Sylvester to answer some questions about her Savage x Fenty show. When asked which star she would love to see showcase her lingerie in a future catwalk, the Fenty designer revealed the name we probably all have at the top of the list.

“If you can have any baddie in the show, no matter the price, and they would say yes, who would you want to put in your panties? I asked it!” exclaimed Sylvester. “Is that a trick question?” remarked the designer with an incredulous look on her face to background laughter. “Who would you want to be in them panties?” retorted the host.

“Beyoncé,” she responded. “I mean, Beyoncé’s got body. Okay?

Yeah. That would just trump everything for me,” the “Needed Me” singer continued.

“Yeah, she got body. Would that set it off?” asked the host. “What do you think?” exclaimed the mother of one with undisguised confusion. “I don’t think anybody’s panties are gonna set it off, but I would rather them be mine,” she joked.

If this were a formal offer and she accepts, Bey would join an impressive and quickly growing list of Fenty models, including Cindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid, Johnny Depp and Irina Shayk.

For her most recent 2022 show, which premiered on Prime Video on Nov. 9, the mogul also recruited famous faces like Cara Delevingne, Taraji P. Henson, Joan Smalls and Bella Poarch.

The “What Now” singer has not only been releasing new fashion collections, but has also been dropping new music. “Lift Me Up” was released on October 28, 2022 as the lead single from the soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The song was Rihanna’s first solo music output since her 2016 studio album, Anti. An R&B ballad, “Lift Me Up” was written and produced by Ludwig Göransson with additional writing from Ryan Coogler and Nigerian singer Tems.

Commercially, “Lift Me Up” reached number one in Switzerland, number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, top five in Australia and the United Kingdom, and the top ten in various other countries.

The video was directed by Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who was also the cinematographer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It depicts Rihanna on an empty beach interspersed with short scenes from the film. The single marks the singer’s first top-ten entry since 2017’s “Wild Thoughts.”