Last week, BackRoad Gee teamed up with Nigerian stars Rexxie and Terry Apala for “Live My Life,” an infectious cut that’s a departure from the East London rapper’s more street-oriented fare. The collaboration mixes amapiano and afrobeat with defiant rhymes to create a melodic, booming vibe perfect for the dance floor:

“They be dying for nothing o, I grind for something o, outside I’m standing for my something o, when I rise up my something o, fear nothing o, we go fear nothing o, outside I’m playing with my something o, when I rise up my something o, chop am we chop, we go chop again… let me live my life…”

“Live My Life” comes after the three-track EP Blessed, which consisted of the well-received drops “Under Attack,” “Oh Lord,” and the title track. Prior to that, Gee released the full-length effort Reporting Live (From the Back of the Roads) in 2021, complete with 18 cuts and a wealth of assists from Lethal Bizzle, Jme, NSG, Ms Banks, Stylo G, Stefflon Don, Pa Salieu, Olamide, and more. Outside of his own work, the past year also saw the “Party Popper” rapper jumping on songs like JAY-Z, Jadakiss, and Conway the Machine’s “King Kong Riddim,” Chase & Status’ “When It Rains,” Fekky’s “On My Left,” Darkoo and Clean Bandit’s “Everything But You (Remix),” Lethal Bizzle’s “Dapper Dan (Remix),” and WSTRN’s “Unload.”

In a past interview with Schön! Magazine, BackRoad Gee made it clear that he has no plans to be boxed into a single musical genre:

“I’m a musician. I make music and I’m not boxing myself in. You’ll never know what I can come up with tomorrow. [My dream collab would be] Adele or Beyoncé. That would be mad.”

Press play on BackRoad Gee, Rexxie, and Terry Apala’s “Live My Life” below.