“Basketball Wives” alum Brooke Bailey honored her late daughter, Kayla Bailey, with a heartfelt tattoo.

On Monday (Nov. 7), Brooke shared a reel on her Instagram account showcasing the tattooing process, revealing the artist duplicating a picture of Kayla on her mother’s bicep. She captioned the video, “I miss you Realkaylaaaa. It’s forever. Thank you, Saul_mora for bringing my beautiful portrait to life. Part [one]. Part [two] coming soon.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Kayla was fatally injured in a car accident on Sept. 25. Following her death, the “Basketball Wives” star confirmed the news on her social media to her fans and followers. “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey,” she wrote. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon.” The reality tv personality also changed her bio to include a tribute to her daughter, writing, “Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22 #PrettyBlack” along with purple heart and dove emojis.

“Kayla left a mark on so many lives,” Brooke added in a now-deleted Instagram Story post. “She entered the room and demanded respect, love, and attention. If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her, she has forever changed your life.”

According to People, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) identified Kayla and driver Julius Weaver, 38, as the victims of the collision with a tractor-trailer that occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 on a stretch of highway near Hollywood, Tennessee. The MPD released the following statement: “Vehicle #1, eastbound on I-40, struck with its front, the rear of vehicle #2, which was stopped in the traffic lane due to crash at that location. The vehicle #1 driver and passenger were pronounced deceased.”

Brooke also held a memorial service for her daughter on Oct. 18. In an Instagram post, she announced the memorial with the caption, “Celebrating the life Of Kayla Nicole Ford-Bailey” along with details about the service.

You can see Brooke’s tattoo tribute to Kayla down below:

