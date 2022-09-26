On Sunday (Sept. 25) evening, social media users were shocked to learn of the passing of Brooke Bailey’s daughter, Kayla Bailey. The 45-year-old “Basketball Wives” star shared a heartbreaking post on her Instagram account.

“Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey,” Brooke began in a tribute on her page. She included a white dove and broken heart emoji in the caption. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon,” the television star said of her 25-year-old daughter. The post included several images of Kayla, as well as one of her as a baby and a couple of family photos.

Brooke confirmed her daughter’s death in her Instagram bio. “FOREVER Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97-9/25/22 #PrettyBlack,” the mother wrote. While no official cause of death has been given, there have been reports that Kayla died in a car crash. Brooke seemingly confirmed the rumors by reposting an article about the accident in her Instagram Stories.

The article was posted on a “Basketball Wives” fan account. It read, “Kayla Bailey was confirmed to be the victim who passed away as a result of [an] automobile accident. She was 25. The accident took place earlier today, Sunday, Sept. 25th, 2022, in Memphis.” Cast members of the show, like Evelyn Lozada, shared her sympathy. “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @BROOKEBAILEYINC,” Lozada wrote with a purple heart emoji. She added, “MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES #RIPKAYLA.”

Thousands of messages of support flooded Brooke’s post. Another series cast member, Brandi Maxiell, wrote, “RIP Kayla. We [love] you baby girl!!! I love you so much Brooke!!! You are so strong and continue to trust in God to carry you through this storm sis!!! We are all here for you and your family.”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum Tammy Rivera also expressed compassion: “Omg beautiful I’m sooooo sorry! My prayers are with you I’m lifting your name high tonight in prayer.”

