As previously reported by REVOLT, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was fatally struck by a vehicle on April 9. Today (April 20), new details have become available surrounding his death.

When news of the tragic incident first spread, it was unclear why Haskins had been crossing the road. According to Sports Illustrated, the quarterback was walking to get gas.

In a newly released 911 call, Haskins’ wife Kalabrya told the operator that her husband was stranded on the side of the road and needed to get to a gas station. The quarterback had previously been on the phone with his wife but said he would call back once he returned to his car. She became worried when she did not hear back from him.

Haskins’ wife informed the operator that she was not with him at the time and that she was calling from their home in Pittsburgh.

In the audio, Kalabrya is heard saying, “I just want somebody to go to the area to see if his car’s there, see if he’s O.K. – if anything happened to him.” She continued, “That’s just not like him to not call me back and for his phone to go dead. He was stranded by himself. He was walking, though.”

While on the call, the 911 operator informed Kalabrya that an incident had occurred in that area, but asked her not to panic.

“So, I don’t want you to panic but I am going to be honest with you,” the operator says on the recording. “We do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not.”

Haskins was in Florida training with other teammates from the offensive line.

After hearing of his death, Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin tweeted a statement that read, “I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Haskins would have turned 25 on May 3.