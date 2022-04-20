The life and legacy of DJ Kay Slay will be celebrated this weekend in his hometown. On Sunday (April 24), a public memorial service will be held in his honor, giving fans and loved ones the opportunity to pay him their last respects.

According to Billboard, the event is scheduled to begin at 10 am ET. A procession will take Kay Slay‘s body by horse & carriage down 125th Street before heading to East Harlem and concluding at the legendary Apollo Theater, where the two-hour event will go down exactly one week from the date of his untimely death.

As fans know, Kay Slay was hospitalized in December following his bout with COVID-19. He had shown promising signs of improvement when he was taken off a ventilator and opened his eyes for the first time, but he, unfortunately, succumbed to the illness on Easter Sunday (April 17).

“OUR HEARTS ARE BROKEN BY THE PASSING OF KEITH GRAYSON, PROFESSIONALLY KNOWN AS DJ KAY SLAY,” his family released in a statement. “A DOMINANT FIGURE IN HIP HOP CULTURE WITH MILLIONS OF FANS WORLDWIDE, DJ KAY SLAY WILL BE REMEMBERED FOR HIS PASSION AND EXCELLENCE WITH A LEGACY THAT WILL TRANSCEND GENERATIONS. IN MEMORY OF DJ KAY SLAY, OUR FAMILY WISHES TO THANK ALL OF HIS FRIENDS, FANS, AND SUPPORTERS FOR THEIR PRAYERS AND WELL WISHES DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. WE ASK THAT YOU RESPECT OUR PRIVACY AS WE GRIEVE THIS TRAGIC LOSS. THE GRAYSON FAMILY.”

Hot 97, the New York radio station with whom he worked for years, also confirmed the news of his death.

“#HOT97 is shocked and saddened by the loss of our beloved DJ Kay Slay. We cherish the many memories created through the 20- plus years he dedicated to the ‘Drama Hour,” they wrote. “A cultural icon, The Streetsweeper Kay Slay was more than just a DJ, to us he was family & a vital part of what made HOT 97 the successful station it is today. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, & fans worldwide and we will always and forever celebrate The Drama King’s legacy. With Love, the Hot 97 family.”