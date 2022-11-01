Back in August, Aitch unveiled his debut studio LP, Close To Home, a 16-song effort with additional appearances from Ashanti, Ed Sheeran, AJ Tracey, Bakar, and more. Last week, the Manchester emcee dropped off a new visual from said project for “Louis Vuitton,” a WhYJay and LiTek-produced offering that sees him celebrating his current successes:

“She likes a man that holds it down, spend racks in Louis Vuitton, but he had a chain before his first house, baby, he’s doin’ it wrong, I lovе the block, but can’t wait to leave, it’s deep, miss you whеn I’m gone, house full of thots, new gyal every week, but I still miss you in that thong, brothers are mad at me, I’ve never met ’em, so f**k ’em, it is what it is, if we’re talkin’ salaries, I’m out the question, I ain’t tryna p**s on your chips, I’m up in Canada, life is a blessin’, I might buy a crib in the six…”

Matching the song’s subject matter, the accompanying clip for “Louis Vuitton” shows Aitch on an excursion in Toronto. Viewers can catch him riding through the city, partying in a night club, and performing onstage in front of a packed crowd.

In a recent interview with GQ, Aitch opened up about the deeper emotional dives found on his new album:

“There were things growing up that maybe weren’t the best, but I’m not going to sit here and ever say that I missed out on a meal. My mum always held it down. I can’t really complain. The pain on the album, that’s things that I went through growing up that I maybe would’ve went through anyway without rapping, but at a different pace. I’ve been through more mentally draining s**t since I’ve been rapping than before rapping.”

Press play on “Louis Vuitton” below.