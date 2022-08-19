Today (Aug. 19), Aitch unveils his debut album Close To Home. The long-awaited project contains 16 tracks and additional contributions from Mastermind, Ashanti, New Machine, Bakar, AJ Tracey, and Ed Sheeran, the last of whom appears on the standout “My G.” Produced by Fraser T. Smith, WhYJay, and LiTek, “My G” is Aitch’s heartfelt tribute to his sister Gracie, who has Down syndrome:

“You probably won’t even understand this, so I’ma try and paint the picture on a canvas, just wanna tell you you won’t ever get abandoned, can’t lie, I started writin’ and got anxious, but you’rе my biggest blessin’, what a life that I’vе been granted, one in a million, couldn’t try it if we planned it, don’t mind me, just fly free, you’re my G…”

Shortly after Close To Home made landfall, Aitch liberated a matching clip for “My G” that comes courtesy of Kelvin Jones. Following a short-yet-beautiful message, viewers can see Aitch alone in a room, writing lyrics in a notepad and watching images of him and his sister on a television screen. While he doesn’t actually make an appearance, an animated drawing of Sheeran can be seen performing the song’s chorus. As is explained in the description, proceeds from the “My G” visual will be donated to the Down’s Syndrome Association.

Close To Home follows a string of well-received EPs from Aitch over the past few years, including 2017’s On Your Marks and 2019’s AitcH20, the latter of which peaked at number three on the UK Albums chart and earned the Manchester star a Silver certification. In 2020, Aitch dropped the eight-song project Polaris, which boasted the Tracey and Tay Keith-assisted “Rain.” Since then, fans have received loose drops like “The New Effect Freestyle,” “Learning Curve,” “GSD,” “Party Round My Place” with Avelino, and “Just Coz” with Giggs. Press play on both Close To Home and the aforementioned video for “My G” below.