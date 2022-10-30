A new video of GloRilla and Lil Baby has Black Twitter in stitches. The two artists were among North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s hit-making lineup of entertainers to perform on Saturday (Oct. 29) for the HBCU’s homecoming concert. Other acts included Chloe Bailey, who delivered a jaw-dropping dance routine with the band, and Nardo Wick.

Believe it or not, it wasn’t Glo and Baby’s stage performances that had everyone talking this weekend, instead, it’s a video of Baby trying to do Glo’s signature dance move. A short clip of the Atlanta rapper attempting the simple step and arm swing move backstage surfaced on social media Sunday (Oct. 30).

In the video, the “Do We Have A Problem?” artist and Glo are surrounded by their crews as Baby literally puts his best foot forward. The Tennessee native was hype to see Baby show off a little footwork, cheering, “You did it. You got it!” The clip ended with everyone in laughter. Earlier this month, the CMG Records artist had fans cracking jokes after learning her middle name is Hallelujah.

The up-and-coming rapper has enjoyed a major glow-up since her single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” became a viral hit. As previously reported by REVOLT, Glo took home her first major award, Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist, at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The 23-year-old is now awaiting the release of her debut project, Anyways, Life’s Great…, due out on Nov. 11. Glo has already promised fans that her EP will deliver records that are sure to make everyone dance. “Y’all it’s this one song on da EP that I know y’all gone throw so much a** to,” she tweeted Saturday.

Y’all It’s this one song on da Ep that I know y’all gone throw so much assss to 😂😂🏆🏆🔥🔥🔥 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) October 29, 2022



Check out some of the reactions to Lil Baby’s dance efforts below.

im Lil Baby in the house tryna learn a dance & Tish Glorilla hypin me tellin me im doin it right 😂😂😂 https://t.co/FABs2iTVSf — Pretty Mufucka✨ (@EazyTheAsshole) October 30, 2022

Lil Baby funny af and I wanna be friends with Ms. Hallelujah @GloTheofficial https://t.co/0oyJlVTQst — Courtney Shayne (@lanafrmthenorth) October 30, 2022

Lil baby funny as hell trying to hit Glorilla dance 🤣 — Reagan🫶🏽 (@ReaganDenise_) October 30, 2022