After being accused of not attending the homecoming event of Florida A&M University (FAMU), a historically Black university and college (HBCU) in Tallahassee, Latto confirms she was never booked for the event.

On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the “Big Energy” rapper shared a statement on her Twitter account saying she would never disappoint her fans by not showing up to an event. “[I am] only addressing this to clear my name,” she stated. “I was never booked for FAMU homecoming. My team was contacted directly this morning and asked if we could work something out due to the third-party promoter falsely advertising me. ME BEING UNDERSTANDING, I was willing to make it work even though I am currently on tour.”

Latto added, “But since they brought incorrect [information] online, sabotaging my reputation, I’m gonna pass on the offer now. I NEVER want to disappoint my fans. I’m sorry to the students. I love y’all [and] thanks for understanding.”

However, according to FAMU’s Student Government Association in a now-deleted statement on their Instagram, they contacted WRLD Entertainment to book the rapper for the event and denied her claims. “On Sept. 14, 2022, WRLD Entertainment communicated that artists City Girls and Latto were officially booked for the 2022 FAMU Homecoming Concert and provided wire transfers reflecting so,” stated FAMU’s study body president and vice president’s letter.

The letter continued, “Like you, we were extremely disappointed when on Tuesday, Oct. 25, Latto announced she was not booked for the event; however, WRLD Entertainment denies Latto’s assertions. She has been booked for the event.”

One fan who expressed disappointment over the miscommunication was offered a pair of tickets by Latto. The fan, who goes by the name Olenamads, said: “To be honest, we don’t care, Latto. I don’t understand why you aren’t performing at FAMU — this is so selfish. And my homegirls and I spent so much money coming from out of town.” The rapper quickly responded to the fan, extending a peace offering to her, tweeting: “[You are] in the comments drilling me like it’s my fault and my nice a** [is] still gonna offer [you] tickets for [you and your] homegirls for whatever city [you] wish on this tour. Dm me.”

You can check out Latto’s statement and FAMU’s rebuttal statement and Latto’s peace offering to a fan down below:

FAMU releases statement after @Latto denied being booked for their homecoming, even though the promoter said she was pic.twitter.com/A2dfYXdLZT — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 25, 2022