Today (Oct. 28), Wizkid announced his fifth studio album More Love, Less Ego is officially set to arrive on Nov. 3 via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records. Paired with the news is an official preview titled “Money & Love,” a P2J-produced single that serves as a follow-up to last month’s “Bad To Me.” On the new track, the Nigerian superstar expresses his infatuation over a percussive beat:

“Nobody like me, ‘body like me, baby, when I pull up, put you all in my jeans/ Big lollipop, baby lick like ice cream, big bad Wiz, Mr. Shift-Your-Panties/ F**k you to Buju Banton or Buju Benson, girl, any record, girl, I go make you sing/ Know she dey pray for the kokomicin, I got the holy water, baby, make you come swim/ My pocket full of money oh, my heart dey full of love, oh, oh, oh, nobody beat am for the dancer, no”

In related news, the “Come Closer” singer will be doing his first Madison Square Garden show in New York on Nov. 16. Last month, he also headlined Rolling Loud Toronto alongside Dave and Future.

Wizkid’s last full-length album was 2020’s Made In Lagos, a well-received body of work that housed fan-favorites like “Essence” and featured assists from Tems, Terri, Ella Mai, Tay Iwar, Projexx, Burna Boy, and others. It went on to achieve immense commercial success, garnering over a billion total streams to date. The project also won major awards earlier this year, including a BET award for Best Collaboration and an NAACP award for Outstanding International Song.

Outside of his own releases, Wizkid can be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Call Me Every Day” by Chris Brown, “System” by Dave, “Many Ways” by BNXN, and many more.

Be sure to press play on Wizkid’s brand new “Money & Love” single down below.