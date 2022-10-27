Photo: Getty
GloRilla wants y’all to stop trying to turn nothing into something!

The “Tomorrow 2” emcee took to Twitter to express that sometimes she just wants to turn up to a good song… that’s it. “Y’all swear everything be a sneak diss,” GloRilla shared in a tweet. “D**n, I can’t listen to Moneybagg Yo in peace?” While it is unclear exactly what track she was listening to, the Memphis native made it clear that any speculations that she was throwing shots at someone are simply not true.

As previously reported by REVOLT, if Big Glo has anything to say to anyone, more than likely, she will speak directly to the source. When Lil Duval poked fun at her name earlier this week, GloRilla followed up with some comments of her own. In his original post, the comedian said, “Nobody born after 2000 should be name[d] Brenda, Linda, or Gloria.” The “Blessed” lyricist responded with, “Nobody over the age of 45 shouldn’t have ‘lil’ in they name.” Lil Duval has since taken back his joke. “I wanna apologize to the whole GloRilla community,” he wrote. “Please don’t cancel me.”

Check out GloRilla’s Moneybagg Yo tweet below.

Lil Duval isn’t the first person GloRilla has responded directly to when they’ve had something to say that concerns her. Earlier this month she addressed “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” producer Hitkidd over his remarks about the ownership rights of the song. Furthermore, she revealed that she hasn’t made a dime from the track. “N**gas been salty ever since I ain’t sign to [their] label to be a group for $0,” GloRilla shared, alleging that Hitkidd signed away the rights to the viral hit behind her back. “One more thing before I log out. N**ga, you signed [the] song away the first week [without me knowing] for [$50,000] because you didn’t know how big it was gon’ be. Should I keep going?”

Currently, GloRilla is gearing up for her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great, which is set to release on Nov. 11.

