Yesterday (Oct. 25) marked Ciara’s 37th birthday, which contained a wealth of well wishes from the likes of Vanessa Bryant, Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony, Monica, Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Hudson, and more. One particular message was from none other than Russell Wilson, who penned a heartfelt note to his wife on Instagram:

“God blessed the world on this day with you. I love you so much. You inspire the world! Every morning your mission is to make the world a better place and you have a perfect score…how you love as the love of my life. You are the most amazing wife, [the] mother to our three babies, one of the best iconic entertainers in the world, and [a] brilliant business woman.”

He continued: “But most importantly, you are God’s beautiful child and [He] is wildly obsessed with you. Keep shining my love. Thank you everyday for loving me, encouraging me, and joining forces with me everyday to do what God called us to do! That’s to [love and serve]. May this year bless you with all of your heart’s desires!”

Fans and lookers-on can also enjoy several different images of the beautiful couple, including one with their children Win Harrison, 2, and Sienna Princess, 5, as well as Future Zahir, 8, from Ciara’s previous relationship with Future. Within the post’s many comments, Ciara responded to the NFL star’s outpouring of love with some of her own:

“My sweet love, you mean the world to me! My heart is full because you, our babies, God, and Jesus. It’s all I need in this life! Thanks for loving me the way you do. Nothing better than being with you on this special day! I love you so much!”

Check out Russell Wilson’s full message to Ciara below.