NAV continues to deliver new visuals from Demons Protected By Angels to the masses. Today (Oct. 20), the Canadian talent drops off another for the outro “Ball In Peace,” which he produced alongside Mike Dean. The track pays tribute to DJ/producer jayxxclusiv3, who tragically lost his life back in February:

“F**k 12, man, I know they did it, can’t believe they really just took my mans, s**t was good while it lasted, we had some fun, now New York will never be the same again, you was whoopin’ people a**, got me banned from Little Sister and I didn’t give a d**n, never thought that I would see the day, they put your Maybach inside an ambulance, I’m hurtin’, I miss my sleeze, I hope you ball, I hope you ball in peace, can’t get you off, can’t get you off of my mind, I wish I could call, I wish I could call you one more time…”

The accompanying clip for “Ball In Peace” comes courtesy of Qasquiat. Viewers can see NAV and his crew paying tribute to jayxxclusiv3 with shots of the XO star delivering his rhymes from a nearby mural of his former friend and collaborator.

Demons Protected By Angels follows the well-received 2020 mixtape Emergency Tsunami, a 14-song effort with assists from the likes of Young Thug, Lil Keed, and SahBabii. Days after its initial release, a deluxe edition of Emergency Tsunami surfaced with two additional cuts. In the same year, NAV liberated his third album Good Intentions, which landed him at the top of the Billboard 200. That project spawned a deluxe upgrade that also functioned as the sequel to the 2019 EP Brown Boy.

Press play on NAV’s heartfelt video for “Ball In Peace” below. If you missed it, you can enjoy Demons Protected By Angels here.