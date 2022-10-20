Photo: Video screenshot from NAV’s “Ball In Peace”
By Jon Powell
  /  10.20.2022

NAV continues to deliver new visuals from Demons Protected By Angels to the masses. Today (Oct. 20), the Canadian talent drops off another for the outro “Ball In Peace,” which he produced alongside Mike Dean. The track pays tribute to DJ/producer jayxxclusiv3, who tragically lost his life back in February:

“F**k 12, man, I know they did it, can’t believe they really just took my mans, s**t was good while it lasted, we had some fun, now New York will never be the same again, you was whoopin’ people a**, got me banned from Little Sister and I didn’t give a d**n, never thought that I would see the day, they put your Maybach inside an ambulance, I’m hurtin’, I miss my sleeze, I hope you ball, I hope you ball in peace, can’t get you off, can’t get you off of my mind, I wish I could call, I wish I could call you one more time…”

The accompanying clip for “Ball In Peace” comes courtesy of Qasquiat. Viewers can see NAV and his crew paying tribute to jayxxclusiv3 with shots of the XO star delivering his rhymes from a nearby mural of his former friend and collaborator.

Demons Protected By Angels follows the well-received 2020 mixtape Emergency Tsunami, a 14-song effort with assists from the likes of Young Thug, Lil Keed, and SahBabii. Days after its initial release, a deluxe edition of Emergency Tsunami surfaced with two additional cuts. In the same year, NAV liberated his third album Good Intentions, which landed him at the top of the Billboard 200. That project spawned a deluxe upgrade that also functioned as the sequel to the 2019 EP Brown Boy.

Press play on NAV’s heartfelt video for “Ball In Peace” below. If you missed it, you can enjoy Demons Protected By Angels here.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
NAV

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Lil Baby's new album, Ne-Yo talks Naya Rivera, Marlon Wayans gets deep, the Emmett Till movie & more

On a new entertainment segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Marlon Wayans pulls up, Ne-Yo ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.14.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Revolutionary of the Week Ronald Freeman of the United Market app

Created by recent Morehouse College grads, United Market is a business platform for music production ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.14.2022
Watch

Aunjanue Ellis on playing Fannie Lou Hamer & being an underpaid actress | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Aunjanue Ellis appears on an all-new episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike.” The ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.17.2022
Drink Champs

Boosie on DaBaby being blackballed, Kanye West, and social media | 'Drink Champs'

Boosie stops by for this all-new episode of “Drink Champs.” The Baton Rouge artist talks ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.15.2022
View More