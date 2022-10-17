Over the weekend, Cam’ron unveiled a new single titled “G.L.H.” (or “Gorilla, Lion, Hyena”), a hard-hitting collaboration alongside fellow New York giants Ma$e and Jadakiss. As expected, all parties make little work of the infectious cut, beginning with a rewind-worthy verse from Killa himself:

“Still movin’ reckless, I’ll snatch you right out your Lexus, I’m movin’ blocks like it’s Tetris, a hundred thousand by breakfast, prayin’ the Lord protect us, God bless us, we make a profit, the coppers, they wanna stop it, the D.A., he tryna knock it, he passin’ the judge the dockets, surveillance, they showed me cop it, they pullin’ off in a rocket, smiling, think they got it to sell, they will not just lock it, the case they should’ve just dropped it, the jury all in my pocket…”

“G.L.H.” arrives about a month after U Wasn’t There, Cam’ron’s joint LP with A-Trak. That project contained nine songs and additional features from Conway The Machine, Mr. Vegas, Damon Dash, Jim Jones, Styles P, and Juelz Santana. Prior to that, he liberated Purple Haze 2 in 2019.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Cam’ron garnered a few laughs by posting a screenshot of a message he sent to Nia Long — unfortunately, he revealed that he was ultimately left on read:

“Hey, Stink. I was giving you some time to yourself [’til] I reached out. Your perseverance as a strong, Black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold. You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks. You’re bigger and better than that. You’re a queen, and by the way I’m a king. Together we can achieve the greatness we were both [destined] for as a couple.”

Press play on Cam’ron, Ma$e, and Jadakiss’ “G.L.H.” below.