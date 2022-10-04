Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  10.04.2022

Prior to his untimely death, Coolio was set to appear at his first-ever Las Vegas Residency.

According to reports from TMZ, the late rapper was in talks with the production company behind the hip hop residency series “Boombox!” to set up a line of shows that would’ve taken place at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Fan Rebellion CEO Jimmy Maynes revealed that the plan was to have Coolio headline 10 shows with the kickoff beginning in October and running through the second week of November.

Reportedly, Coolio would only have been required to perform three songs from his catalog, including “Gangsta’s Paradise,” “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New),” and “C U When U Get There.” As previously reported by REVOLT, the rap legend recently also reprised his role as Kwanzaabot for the upcoming “Futurama” reboot. Per Coolio’s manager, the rapper passed away while visiting a friend’s home in Los Angeles, California. He was 59 years old.

As a pioneer in the rap game, Coolio is responsible for bringing the culture hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which was used in the Dangerous Minds film. He also created the hit theme song for renowned kids television show “Kenan & Kel,” which starred Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. The pair took to social media following the news of Coolio’s death to pay homage to the rap icon.

“Rest in heaven Coolio,” Mitchell wrote in a caption accompanied by a throwback clip of the West Coast native making a guest appearance on “Kenan & Kel.” “We recently spoke a few months ago, laughing and having such a good time. So many great memories with you bro! That time first meeting you on ‘All That’ cracking up in a Good Burger sketch, then you bringing me on stage after your performance to freestyle. Then, later creating the legendary ‘Kenan & Kel’ theme song.”

Check out the tribute from Kel Mitchell below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kel Mitchell 💯 (@iamkelmitchell)

