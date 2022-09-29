Travis Scott stepped into the director’s seat for Future’s latest performance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The Houston native helped bring Future’s “Love You Better” track to life in a theatrical way during the late-night television show.

In traditional Jimmy Kimmel fashion, last night’s (Sept. 28) performance opened with Future being introduced as the next guest on the show and was followed by the Freebandz creator walking out to a huge applause from the audience. “How is the Future, relatively speaking?” asked Kimmel carrying on as if the two were about to hop into the normal routine of an interview. Future responded with, “Man, I been drifting on sometimes.”

From there, the performance kicked off with a nod to Future’s recent album when the camera cut to a woman frantically searching for the rapper backstage, but instead finding a note that read, “I never liked u,” which also happens to be the title of his latest body of work. In a post shared to Instagram by Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone, Scott can be seen studying a camera while overseeing the production. “Travis Scott directing Future at Kimmel. Legendary,” Rhone wrote in the caption.

Scott also shared a photo from the production that included him and Future standing underneath a “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” sign. This is not the first collaboration by the pair. In fact, Future brought Scott out during his 2022 Rolling Loud Miami headlining set after speculations that the “Pick Up The Phone” emcee was banned following the Astroworld Festival tragedy. At the time, Scott also took a moment to give Future his flowers.

“You might be the realest, man,” he said during the performance. “Nah, you the realest, bro. I love watching that s**t.” Earlier this month, Scott debuted an unreleased track with the Atlanta rapper during the opening night of his “Road to Utopia” Las Vegas residency.