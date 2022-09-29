Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  09.29.2022

California rapper Kalan.FrFr is giving back to his community in a huge way. During a celebration held on Sunday (Sept. 18), the rapper donated $20,000 to Compton’s special needs programs in what was his fourth annual TwoFr Day celebration.

The event, which was held at Dominguez High School and sponsored by Roc Nation, provided the community with free food, shoes, school supplies, toys and more. Before making his donation, the 27-year-old took the stage to perform a few of his hits. The event also included musical performances from special guests like HBK Jachi, 1TakeJay, Azjah, Joe Moses, and Rucci.

It’s been a year of wins for Kalan.FrFr, coming off the heels of his announcement last year that he was officially joining Roc Nation. Since then, the West Coast native dropped his project TwoFr 2, drawing in more than 107 million streams and more recently, he dropped off his 222 album and embarked on the “TwoFr Tour,” which featured special appearances from Blxst, 1Take Jay, Mario, Rubi Rose, and 808 Mafia. Kalan.FrFr also hit the Made In America Festival stage this year, continuing his rise to success as a popstar.

 

In a recent interview with REVOLT, he opened up about being on Roc Nation and the world embracing the next generation of Black pop stars. “I was looking for someone that believed in me as much as I believe in me,” Kalan.FrFr said. “I really like a situation where I’m not just another name on the roster. Roc Nation made me feel the most comfortable. Honestly, I didn’t really know that I needed that.” He also opened up about why the world isn’t ready to fully embrace current Black superstars who are on the rise, citing that they “know so much.” “The internet is a dangerous place and the most dangerous thing is a Black man that has information and knowledge,” Kalan.FrFr explained.

During the recent event, the rapper pledged the funds directly to the Compton Unified School District Special Needs Program. “Thank you to everyone who was involved in making this day possible,” wrote the “Never Lose You” emcee.

Kalan.FrFr

