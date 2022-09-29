Icewear Vezzo is not letting up. Yesterday (Sept. 28), the Detroit emcee kept his momentum going with a new single titled “Richer,” a Zillo-produced offering that’s full of bars about staying focused on the money while overcoming conflicts and past struggles:

“F**k them n**gas, got rich and I beat the odds, like I ain’t the one you should worry ’bout, sippin’ raw, pissing codeine and Percocet, P.O. said I got drug problems, all them playin’ games, I ain’t doin’ no diss songs, chopper knock all the words out him, saying prayers, starting to feel like I’m hunted, in the Ghost counting dead pres’, neck hurtin’, my ice might just eat the pain, hard to smile, but I shed tears, since I’m on, got to make sure my n**gas straight, we been working for 12 years…”

“Richer” also boasts a matching clip courtesy of Fresh Rich Visuals. Viewers can catch Vezzo living a life of luxury with shots of him rocking heavy jewelry in a mansion and delivering his rhymes from the back of a Rolls-Royce SUV.

Back in July, Vezzo unveiled the third installment of his Rich Off Pints series, complete with 14 songs and additional appearances from G Herbo, Lil Baby, Key Glock, E-40, Baby Money, Lil Durk, and Antt Beatz. Previously, he liberated Rich Off Pints and Rich Off Pints 2 in 2021. As confirmed via a tweet back in August, he’s currently working with DJ Drama on a forthcoming Gangsta Grillz mixtape.

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Vezzo spoke on his expansion into making movies:

“I’m hustling. I’m on whatever. I got a movie out right now called Price of Love — the motherf**ker on Amazon Prime, Tubi, everywhere … We getting ready to shoot another one. It’s gonna be like an updated Detroit version of New Jersey Drive.”

Press play on “Richer” below.