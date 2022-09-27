Days before his 10th studio album and Netflix animated series release, Entergalactic, Kid Cudi unveiled the tracklist and album cover for the forthcoming project. On Tuesday (Sept. 27), the rapper posted the colorful artwork showing New York City and the two protagonists of the animated series on his Twitter account. “ENTERGALACTIC ALBUM COVER #entergalactic SEPT. 30TH,” he tweeted.

After several retweets from fans, Cudi corrected a Twitter user and reiterated that the album is not a soundtrack to the series but a different approach to releasing music that will be featured on the show. “NOT A SOUNDTRACK,” he expressed.

He added, “I know [it’s] hard for most people to understand what this album is because [I’m doing] something that’s never been done before. But this is a new fusion of mediums. Expanding the mind one piece of art at a time.”

Cudi shared the tracklist on Monday (Sept. 26) for the 15-track project, revealing guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Don Toliver, Steve Aoki, and longtime collaborator Dot Da Genius. The album comes two years after his seventh EP, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, released in December 2020. Entergalactic marks the third project the Cleveland-born artist has dropped this year. After the release of Cudi’s first greatest hits album, The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1 in July, he reissued a re-mastered version of his 2008 mixtape, A Kid Named Cudi, 14 years to the date of its original release.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Kid Cudi shared that he never expected to have released so many albums during his career. “I never imagined I would have this many albums. So right now, I feel extremely blessed to be able to do what I’m doing at this stage in my career.”

He continued, “It’s one of those things where I’ve been able to grow with the times but still remain myself. And that’s an art form in itself because we’ve seen it with other artists. Some artists don’t stand the test of time.”

You can see Kid Cudi’s album artwork and tracklist tweets down below:

