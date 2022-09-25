Photo: Getty
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.25.2022

Condolences have flooded social media as fans react to the news of Lotta Cash Desoto’s passing. Yahoo reports, the rising hip hop talent was fatally shot during the early morning hours of Saturday (Sept. 24) in Houston, Texas.

Assist. Chief Wyatt Martin of the Houston Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of Richmond Avenue around 2:39 a.m. after reports of multiple gunshots in the area. Once on the scene, police located a silver Porsche SUV. Inside the vehicle were two women with multiple gunshot wounds.

The driver, who is believed to be Desoto, was declared dead on the scene. A male victim suffering from gunshot wounds was also located nearby. He and the other female victim were both transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

”We don’t have any information about [a] motive at this time. It could be road rage. It could have been a robbery. We just don’t know, and we don’t have enough information at this time to make a determination,” said Martin while addressing the media.

Authorities do, however, suspect the vehicle was shot at from two directions by multiple gunmen. Thus far, witnesses have been interviewed in hopes of providing details about those involved in the incident. 

The Memphis rapper, who recently relocated to Houston, was signed to Lil Uzi Vert. Last month, she released the official video for “Lunchroom” featuring Uzi. At the time of this report, Uzi has not issued a public statement about Desoto’s tragic passing. 

Her death marks the second murder of an entertainer in the past two weeks. As previously reported by REVOLT, PnB Rock was fatally shot and robbed of jewelry while in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. The “Misunderstood” artist was laid to rest on Wednesday (Sept. 21) in his hometown of Philadelphia.

View the post below to see how social media has responded to the unfortunate news.

