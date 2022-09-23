After speaking out on the situation with Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, former NBA superstar Matt Barnes is rethinking his comments.

“I clearly have to say that, last night, without knowing all the facts, I spoke in Ime Udoka’s defense, and after finding out the facts after I spoke, I erased what I posted,” said Barnes in a video shared to Instagram on Friday (Sept. 23). “Because this situation in Boston is deep, it’s messy, it’s 100 times uglier than any of us thought, and that’s why I erased what I said.”

Previously, Barnes noted that the incident surrounding Udoka is not an uncommon thing in the industry. “I played in the league for a long time,” he said in the since-deleted post from Thursday (Sept. 22). “Anyone in the league could tell you this is a very common situation. This is not new news for people who’ve been in the league or around the organization. I’ve seen it from owners to executives, to coaches, to players, to trainers, to therapists, to dancers, to PR ladies. This is not uncommon.”

Now, Barnes admits that some things happened that he “cannot condone.” “It’s not my place to tell you what happened,” the former NBA superstar explained. “If it ends up coming out, it ends up coming out. But that was the reason why I erased my post last night. Because after I posted it, I got a call from someone who had all the details, and s**t is deep. Man, praying for everyone involved. Hope everyone gets through this.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Udoka, who is currently engaged to actress Nia Long, has officially been suspended by the Celtics for the 2022-23 season. Today (Sept. 23), Long thanked the public for their unwavering support. “The outpouring love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” she said in a statement. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”